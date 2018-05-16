Canelo enrolls in year-round drug testing

Shortly after the WBC dropped Canelo Alvarez from its rankings due to noncompliance with the WBC mandatory Clean Boxing rule that requires random drug testing by all champions and rated fighters, Canelo announced via social media that he is now enrolled with VADA’s testing program.

Canelo took a lot of heat from other fighters, boxing personalities, and fans for not doing drug testing after being forced to pull out of a May 5 rematch with Gennady Golovkin due to an illegal substance found in his system. Golovkin’s camp insists that Canelo must be enrolled in a testing program to get a rematch with GGG in September.