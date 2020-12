By Gabriel F. Cordero

Formerly undisputed world cruiserweight champion Alexander Usyk has posted statements on the YouTube channel USYK17 expressing that he doesn’t want to renew his contract with K2 Promotions, with whom he has been with since November 2013. “I want to be my own promoter,” proclaimed Usyk. “I want to do it my way and try to negotiate a deal with K2 Promotions and move on to USYK17 Promotions.”