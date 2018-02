By Craig Wick and Przemek Garczarczyk

Fightnews.com has learned that moments ago in Toronto, Canada, Team Fres Oquendo came out on top in a purse bid with current WBA heavyweight champion Manuel Charr. Team Oquendo bid $600,000 to outdistance Team Charr’s bid of $101,000. The WBA has stipulated that Charr (31-4, 17 KOs), will have 90-days to make the first defense of his heavyweight title against Oquendo (37-8, 24 KOs). More information to follow.