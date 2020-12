Spence, Garcia make weight Errol Spence, Jr. 146.5 vs. Danny Garcia 146.75

(WBC/IBF welterweight titles)



Sebastian Fundora 153.5 vs. Habib Ahmed 152.5

(WBA super welterweight eliminator)



Josesito Lopez 146.2 vs. Francisco Santana 147



Eduardo Ramirez 125.2 vs. Miguel Flores 125.4

(WBA featherweight eliminator)



Isaac Avelar 126.8 vs. Sakaria Lukas 127.6

Vito Mielnicki, Jr. 146.8 vs. Steven Pulluaim 144.8

Burley Brooks 170.4 vs. Marco Delgado 170.6

Fernando Garcia 122.4 vs. Juan Tapia 123

Frank Martin 138.6 vs. Tyrone Luckey 138.4 Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Promoter: TGB Promotions

