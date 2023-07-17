Top Boxing News
It’s funny how in Crawford’s last fight his gloves all fell apart, the doctor and ref checked em out, let the fight go on to fix (change em out) after that round, and then Crawford scored a brutal KO w/ defective gloves.
And now, he will wear the same brands type (mx), and the fans are supposed shell out $70?
After Every round vs Spence, his MX gloves should be thoroughly inspected, and taken off at any point they look to be failing.
I don’t care about the gloves I’m more worried about the Spencer accident we don’t really know if he is the spencer at 100% like before