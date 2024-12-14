Shala edges Dietz for IBF Int’l title Heavyweight Granit Shala (17-1, 6 KOs) score a twelve round split decision over previously unbeaten Daniel Dietz (13-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at the Weihnachtscirkus in Karlsruhe, Germany. Scores were 117-111, 117-110 Shala, 116-112 Dietz. Shala wins the vacant IBF International title. Inoue-Goodman Postponed Until Jan 24 Like this: Like Loading...

