Selby-Warrington final press conference

Featherweight world champion Lee Selby (26-1, 9 KOs) and undefeated contender Josh Warrington (26-0, 6 KOs) took questions from the media at Tuesday’s final press conference days ahead of their clash for the IBF featherweight world title this Saturday, May 19. The main event bout from Elland Road Football Ground in Leeds, England will stream live to U.S. audiences via Showtime Sports’ YouTube channel and Facebook page at 5PM ET/2PM PT.

Lee Selby: “I’m no Muhammad Ali, I can’t predict the round I’m going to win in, but I just see myself winning. If I didn’t, then I shouldn’t be here. If you’re a professional boxer and you don’t have the determination to become a world champion, then you shouldn’t be in the game.”

Josh Warrington: “There’s no more need for talking. On Saturday night, I get to punch him in the face. This is beyond dreams, especially since I’ve been written off. I’m just carried on going and the fans have stuck behind me. They’re very loyal and we do this together. After Saturday night I’ll be known as Leeds’ first world champion…carry on with your pictures and everything else with that belt this week, because it’s staying here pal. Once it comes here, that world title is staying.”