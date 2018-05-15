Salita puts Khegai on the fast track

After unbeaten super bantamweight Arnold Khegai’s win on ShoBox last Friday in Philadelphia, promoter Dmitriy Salita says he has big plans for the Ukrainian-born ethnic Korean slugger.



“Arnold is a ‘made for TV’ fighter and I’m looking forward to moving him quickly. He was able to dominate a world-class opponent with relative ease and that’s just the beginning for him. He’s going to be a real force in the super bantamweight division and we will have him back for the fans’ enjoyment very soon.”

Salita called the U.S. debut of Khegai (12-0-1, 8 KOs) a sensational performance. “He did a great job in his US Showtime debut,” said Salita. “Dominating a skilled and experienced Adam Lopez, who beat and fought some of the best in the division. Arnold’s skills and power make him one of the best fighters in the division.”

Khegai stated, “I am happy that I got the victory and finally made my US debut. I thank Salita Promotions and Showtime for the opportunity. US fans saw a glimpse of my potential and I got a lot more to show. I look forward to fighting the best in the world and becoming a world champion in the near future.”