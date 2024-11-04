By Héctor Villarreal

Year 2024 has been very successful for Dominican pugilism, achieving a lot of positive results, locally and internationally specially for Shuan Boxing, the only promotional company in the country history, headed by a woman, Belgica Peña, a clear example that the female gender can also make its way to success in this sport, previously dominated entirely by men.

Due to the above, no one should be surprised by the responsibility that Shuan places on unbeaten Vivian Rodríguez for the season closing event, to be held on December 19 at the Fencing Pavilion of the Juan Pablo Duarte Olympic Center in Santo Domingo.

Promoter Peña recently announced that Vivian Bianelis Rodriguez (7-0, 3 KOs), will risk for the second time her WBA Fedelatin featherweight belt, against Magali Rodriguez (25-7-4, 11 KOs), an experienced Mexican who has been WBC Silver superbantam and NABF superlightweight champion.

“Vivian is currently ranked #2 in the WBA list of challengers for Puerto Rican superstar Amanda Serrano, only behind of top ranked and International champion, Mexican Joanna Chavarría”. Peña said. “She has shown us progress in each fight of her pro career and she needs to continue active and gaining experience against the best in the world,” she added.

Titlist Serrano has a very important fight scheduled for November 15 in Texas, against Irish Katie Taylor, WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and IBO superlight,

also WBA and WBC lightweight title holder. Depending on the result, Amanda could move up in weight, producing important moves on top of the featherweight division which also includes interim champion, Spanish Jennifer Miranda.

By her side, Magali Rodríguez is currently ranked #5 by WBC and #3 by IBF, 3 positions over Vivian, who is also included in the WBO list as #4.

“Vivian is the youngest in that elite female featherweight group and she is aware that she must be more than well prepared when her opportunity arises, probably in 2025,” Peña concluded.