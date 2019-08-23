In a clash of unbeaten welterweights, Blair Cobbs (12-0-1, 8 KOs) scored a spectacular ninth round KO over Steve Villalobos (11-1-1, 9 KOs). Cobbs retained his NABF “junior” title. Villalobos dropped Cobbs and punished him in round six. Cobbs came back to rock Villalobos in round seven. Cobbs floored Villalobos in round nine and laid him out with an uppercut moments later. Time was 1:20.

Middleweight Richard Acevedo (5-0-1, 5 KOs) was lucky to get a six-round draw against Jose Rivera (8-4-1, 5 KOs). Rivera won 59-55 on one card. one card was 57-57, and one card ridiculously had Acevedo up 59-55.