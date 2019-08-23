The chance of inclement weather forced Friday night’s scheduled ShoBox card in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, to be moved to an indoor venue as it was originally scheduled to be held outdoors on Main Street. The fights will now take place at the Central Park Community Center.

Vladimir Shishkin 167 vs. DeAndre Ware 168

Shohjahon Ergashev 140 vs. Abdiel Ramirez 141

Arnold Khegai 122 vs. Vladimir Tikhonov 123

Venue: Central Park Community Center, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Promoter: Salita Promotions/Tony Holden Productions

TV: Showtime