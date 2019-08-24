Undefeated super middleweight Vladimir Shishkin (9-0, 6 KOs) scored an eighth round TKO over DeAndre Ware (13-2-2, 8 KOs) on Friday night at the Central Park Community Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Shishkin pretty much dominated the fight and got the stoppage when Ware’s corner threw in the towel. Time was 2:40.

Super lightweight KO Artist Shohjahon Ergashev (17-0, 15 KOs) stopped Abdiel Ramirez (24-5-1, 22 KOs) in round four. Ergashev dropped Ramirez in round two and punished him until bout was stopped in round four. Ramirez has a helluva chin. Time was 2:00.

Undefeated welterweight Jaron “Boots” Ennis (23-0, 21 KOs), who was sidelined for the first half of 2019 while he resolved a promotional dispute, beat up Franklin Mamani (23-6-1, 13 KOs) in the first round and Mamani couldn’t continue after that. One knockdown.

Unbeaten welterweight Brandun Lee (15-0, 13 KOs) needed just 30 seconds to blast out Francisco Medel (13-21, 8 KOs). Two knockdowns.

Unbeaten super bantamweight Arnold Khegai (16-0-1, 10 KOs) shut out southpaw Vladimir Tikhonov (17-2, 9 KOs) in an eight-round bout. Scores 80-72 3x.