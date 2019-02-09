Fresno’s Jose Ramirez (23-0, 16 KOs) will seek to make the second successful defense of his WBC super lightweight world title against Jose “Chon” Zepeda (30-1, 25 KOs) on Sunday from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.



Jose Ramirez

“I feel like I’m growing as a fighter. The older I get, the more mature I feel, the more experience I get. I feel like every fight I improve my skills and power. I’m very thankful to have a {trainer} like Robert Garcia. I train in a lot of gyms, but no gym has a family-oriented atmosphere like the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy…I feel like I have so many tools in my toolbox, and I’m ready for a guy like Jose Zepeda.”

Jose Zepeda

“My first title shot {against Terry Flanagan} was three years ago, and my shoulder gave in and I wasn’t able to continue. I feel like I was ready for that fight. It didn’t work out. After that, I kept working, and I fought probably three months after that. I kept fighting, and three years later, I get the opportunity against Ramirez. I would like to thank Jose Ramirez and his team, especially to fight in this event to KO cancer.”

In the co-feature, former lightweight world champion Ray Beltran will tussle with the unbeaten Hiroki Okada in a 140-pound battle.

Ray Beltran

“My last fight, I didn’t expect to lose (to Jose Pedraza). I made some mistakes. That’s in the past. I’m the type of person that can’t give up. I’m going to get up and keep moving forward.”

Hiroki Okada

“Everybody in Japan and in the boxing world knows who Ray Beltran is. It’s an honor just to be able to get in the ring with him. I know he’s very tough and very skilled. In order to win, I’ve trained harder than I ever have. This is the chance of my lifetime. I have sparred a lot of good fighters, including Takeshi Inoue, who went neck and neck with Jaime Munguia just recently. ‘m going to put everything into it to win this fight on Sunday.”