By David Finger at ringside

In an eagerly anticipated heavyweight attraction, former WBO heavyweight champion and current #2 ranked WBO heavyweight contender Joseph Parker, 245.4, scored an impressive fifth round TKO over game Shawndell Winters, 208.

Parker remains a front runner for a potential fight for a vacant WBO heavyweight title before the end of the year, and he wanted to make a statement in Frisco. But the Auckland native also promised to fight a more polished fight tonight. He came out boxing effectively in round one, pumping the jab and landing a hard right hand in the closing twenty seconds of the round.

By round two Parker began to set down on his punches as he discovered the overhand right was an effective weapon, but he also opened himself up for counterpunches from the Illinois native, who landed a solid right as the round came to a close. Round three seemed to mark the beginning of the end for Winters when Parker dropped him with less than 20 seconds remaining in the round. Winters rose on visibly wobbly legs and was ultimately saved by the bell. But in round four the gritty Winters dug deep as Parker jumped on him and tried to apply pressure and score the stoppage. A cut emerged over the right eye of Parker midway through the round and Winters timed a pair of picture perfect right hands in the closing seconds of the round that appeared to rattle the former champion.

But Parker wisely returned to the jab and long overhand right in round five. A picture perfect overhand right landed on the chin of Winters and Parker, recognizing the damage he did, jumped on Winters and landed a quick three punch combination to the chin that send Winters to the canvas in a heap. Although Winters rose on wobbly legs referee Rosario Solis wisely waved off the fight at 2:40 of the round. With the win Parker improves to 27-2, 21 KOs. Winters falls to 13-2, 12 KOs.

“A win is a win, and I got a good win,” Parker said after the fight. “I’ll take the win.”