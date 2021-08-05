Three undercard matchups have been added to the Pacquiao-Spence Pay-Per-View on August 21 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. WBA welterweight super champion Yordenis Ugás (26-4, 12 KOs) will square off against Argentina’s Fabian “TNT” Maidana (18-1, 13 KOs) in the co-main event, while former world champions Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero (36-6-1, 20 KOs) and “Vicious” Victor Ortiz (32-6-3, 25 KOs) will meet in a 10-round welterweight duel. Kicking off the pay-per-view will be unbeaten featherweight Mark Magsayo (22-0, 15 KOs) against former world champion Julio Ceja (32-4-1, 28 KOs) in a 10-round attraction.