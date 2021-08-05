Three undercard matchups have been added to the Pacquiao-Spence Pay-Per-View on August 21 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. WBA welterweight super champion Yordenis Ugás (26-4, 12 KOs) will square off against Argentina’s Fabian “TNT” Maidana (18-1, 13 KOs) in the co-main event, while former world champions Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero (36-6-1, 20 KOs) and “Vicious” Victor Ortiz (32-6-3, 25 KOs) will meet in a 10-round welterweight duel. Kicking off the pay-per-view will be unbeaten featherweight Mark Magsayo (22-0, 15 KOs) against former world champion Julio Ceja (32-4-1, 28 KOs) in a 10-round attraction.
Top Boxing News
ORTIZ VS GUERRERO?!?!?! Wasn’t expecting that, but I’m looking forward to it. Go Ghost!
Bums. I thought Ortiz was still in jail for sexual assault. Both of them need to retire!!
Wow very nice card. I think Ortiz is gonna beat Guerrero, Guerrero looked sluggish and slow in his last fight.
Thank god Ortiz gave up on acting cause he wouldn’t even get a job on days of our lives. Hopefully he doesn’t do his usual poor mans ‘no mas’. Had talent but lacked ticker
Wow. What a fucked up undercard. I am so happy I am not paying for this shit.
Speaketh … Mort.
PacMan is going to lose voters over this. If he wants to be president, he better come up with a stronger undercard than this. Wow. What a HORRIBLE undercard.
Speaketh … Mort.
Definitely a crappy undercard!!
I agree, Pete.
Pure Dog Shit. This is a HORRIBLE undercard.
Interesting to see the different perspectives on this card, much like the different perspectives that exist in society on a variety of other issues. Having said that, you would have to be clinically insane to think that this is a good undercard and or looking forward to Ortiz vs Guerrero…yeah, maybe 8 years ago…lol…but everyone is entitled to their opinion, unfortunately.
I was hoping this undercard would have Gary Russell Jr. – Rey Vargas, but the wait continues.
Guerrero over Ortiz and Ugas over Maidana.
This PPV is a lemon. This is like charging $500 for an outdated crappy hamburger at Seven-11.
Speaketh … Mort.
I miss the Don King undercards of the 90s.