Olympian Joe Joyce headlines Feb 16

Hayemaker Ringstar, the partnership between two-weight World Boxing Champion, David Haye, and world-renowned promoter, Richard Schaefer, have announced the stable’s second professional fight, which will take place on February 16th at York Hall, London. Headlining the show will be Olympic silver medalist Heavyweight Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce (1-0, 1 KO) who entered the professional ranks in emphatic style in October. He now faces 25-year-old Rudolf Jozic (4-1, 3 KOs) from Croatia.

Also making his return to the ring will be Scotland’s amateur World and European Champion Willy ‘Braveheart’ Hutchinson who was extremely impressive in his professional debut.

The third match-up is between current English Champion and former Commonwealth Champion and current English Champion John O’Donnell (32-1, 11 KOs), as he defends his English Welterweight title against Tamuka Mucha (16-1, 4 KOs) of Reading.

The fight will be broadcast live on UKTV from 9pm, the biggest multichannel broadcaster in the UK, for its entertainment channel Dave.