Nguyen wins bareknuckle title Formerly world-rated boxer Dat Nguyen won a five round unanimous decision over MMA fighter Johnny Bedford to claim the BKFC bareknuckle lightweight world title on Friday night at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida. It was an exciting back and forth affair with Nguyen outslugging Bedford for a 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 victory. Joel Diaz: Yildirim going to shock the world

Top Boxing News

