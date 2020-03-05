We previously reported that Minneapolis welterweight Jamal “Shango” James (26-1, 12 KOs) will face former title challenger Thomas Dulorme (25-3-1, 16 KOs) for the WBA interim welterweight title on FOX April 11 at The Armory in Minneapolis, with a second world title fight to be named.

That second title fight is 22-year-old WBA #3 David Morrell Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) ambitiously stepping up in his third pro fight to face unbeaten #1 rated Lennox Allen (22-0-1, 14 KOs) in a WBA interim super middleweight title match as the co-main event.

Allen stated, “I know that Morrell sees me as a step in his career, but that’s exactly how I see him as well. I’ve worked hard to get one step away from the top and I’m planning on taking that step in this fight.

“We both have good technical skills, but I think I’m going to have to be the one to press the fight and take it to him. I’m thankful to have this opportunity to fight on FOX and after my performance I’m looking forward to fighting on this stage a lot more.”

Morrell, who arrived in the U.S. from Cuba last year, commented “I feel strong in training camp and I’m not underestimating Allen at all. I’m focused on getting one step closer to winning a world title for my family and fans in Cuba. I can’t wait to perform in front of my new family and friends in Minnesota and give them a great show on April 11.”

Super welterweight Joey Spencer (10-0, 7 KOs) will open the televised broadcast in a special attraction against TBA.