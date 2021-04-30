The weekend of Saturday, June 5th and Sunday, June 6th will be a memorable one for South Florida boxing fans as two major PPV events will take place in the Sunshine State on consecutive nights.

On Saturday is Triller’s PPV event headlined by undefeated and undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez against IBF mandatory challenger George Kambosos, plus ring legend Evander “Real Deal” Holyfield against “The Clones Colossus” Kevin McBride. The venue isn’t yet finalized for this event.

On Sunday, Showtime PPV brings the exhibition clash between ring legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul. The event is planned for Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins.

* * *

A week later there will be another boxing pay-per-view in Miami. This one is an event featuring YouTubers vs. TikTokers. What is happening to the sweet science?