Bivol, Richards make weight Dmitry Bivol 174.2 vs. Craig Richards 174.6

(WBA light heavyweight title)



Dereck Chisora 250.8 vs. Joseph Parker 241.2

(WBO intercontinental heavyweight title)



Katie Taylor 134.8 vs. Natasha Jonas 134.7

(WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO female lightweight title)



Chris Eubank Jr 161.6 vs. Marcus Morrison 161.5

Campbell Hatton 135.5 vs. Levi Dunn 134.3

James Tennyson 134.5 vs. Jovanni Straffon 133.25 Venue: AO Arena, Manchester, England

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN, Sky Sports Box Office Parker: You will see some good changes Miami area bracing for two boxing PPV's

