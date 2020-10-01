Matchroom Boxing has transformed the Marshall Arena at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes (about 50 miles northwest of London) ahead of this Sunday’s show on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

The testing of all boxers, their teams and support staff began at the start of the week, with individuals being tested for Coronavirus before being allowed entry into the official hotel bio bubble to participate in the media events.

A state-of-the-art media zone has been built onsite where fighters on the card will undergo their media obligations, including today’s media session, tomorrow’s press conference chaired by promoter Eddie Hearn and Saturday’s weigh-in.

Fighters are able to put the finishing touches to their training camps in the boxing gym that has been constructed on the site of the hotel. The gym includes a boxing ring, heavy bag, speedball, stretching area and cardio equipment.

“After the success of Fight Camp, we needed a blank canvas to create a creative solution to boxing behind closed doors,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “The Marshall Arena and the Stadium MK facilities have proved perfect across our PDC Darts and World Snooker events and I’m excited for fight fans to see our efforts this week and particularly Sunday night.”