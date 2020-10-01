This weekend’s featured boxing matchup, the WBC super lightweight eliminator between José “Chon” Zepeda (32-2, 25 KOs) and Ivan Baranchyk (20-1, 13 KOs) on Saturday looks to be almost a 50/50 fight. Oddsmakers now have Baranchyk as a slight -165 favorite, while Zepeda backers can get +145. The odds were virtually even earlier in the week. ESPN+ will televise.

The same night, unbeaten WBC #4, IBF #4, WBA #14 featherweight Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo (20-0, 14 KOs) is a 45:1 favorite over Rigoberto Hermosillo (11-2-1, 8 KOs) on FS1.

On Sunday, rising light heavyweight star Joshua Buatsi (12-0, 10 KOs) is a 33:1 pick to successfully defend his WBA International title against undefeated Marko Calic (11-0, 6 KOs) on DAZN.