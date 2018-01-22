Mama stops Camelion in nine

Hometown favorite Jayson Mama pummeled into submission Michael Camelion of Bukidnon via a technical knockout in the 9th round to capture the vacant WBO Oriental Youth flyweight title on Sunday night at the Gaisano Mall Atrium in General Santos City, Philippines. International referee Danrex Tapdasan stopped the fight in 1:43 of Round 9 after Camelion already had suffered too much punishment from Mama, who was connecting left-right combinations since the start of the title fight.

Mama was simply quicker and clever than Camelion. He was landing his quick jabs and body shots then would immediately step back to elude a counter by Camelion.

“Finally my hard work in boxing has paid off. This is just the start of my dream for my family” said the 20-year old Mama, a former amateur standout of General Santos City.