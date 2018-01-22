Ancajas slows down in training

By Nick Giongco

Two weeks before his US debut, Jerwin Ancajas has applied the brakes on his high-octane training in Magallanes, Cavite in the Philippines. “We are starting to slow it down,” said Ancajas, who puts his International Boxing Federation super-flyweight title against Israel Gonzalez of Mexico on Feb. 3 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

In fact, the focus is now on Ancajas’ weight as his handlers want him to be around 120 lbs by the time they fly to Los Angeles this Thursday.

The division limit is 115 lbs and Ancajas currently weighs 125 lbs.

This will be Ancajas’ fourth defense of the IBF crown he won in Sept. 2016.

Bob Arum’s Top Rank Inc. will stage the show that will be telecast by ESPN.

Arum recently signed Ancajas to a juicy three-fight deal.