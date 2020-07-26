WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osunsa) returned Saturday night with an entertaining professional boxing event (no public) at the Gimnasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua. The main event featured local favorite Keyvin Lara (28-3-1, 7 KOs) defeating Alexander Taylor (20-29-2, 7 KOs) by way of eight round unanimous decision. The super bantamweight bout was the first for Lara in 2020 as he looks to get back into world title contention once again. It was a very good performance by Lara who mixed his punches well especially to the body. In the end, he got some good rounds of work en route to victory.

The co-feature saw unbeaten highly touted super flyweight prospect Winston Guerrero (11-0, 8 KOs) stop countryman Eduardo Tercero (7-3-1, 3 KOs) in round 2. It was a step up performance for Guerrero who withstood a strong Tercero who came out very aggressive in round 1. It was more of the same by Tercero to start round 2 but the very calm Guerrero never panicked and responded with a timely placed painful body shot that sent Tercero to the canvas where he remained and was counted out. Guerrero definitely looks like one to watch.

Rounding out the card:

Kevin Trana (9-2-2, 6 KOs) TKO 1 Harvy Calero (6-8-2, 1 KO) 6 rds super flyweights

Ricardo Blandon (13-2-1NC, 8 KOs) KO 4 Ricardo Lopez (4-8-2, 3 KOs) 6 rds super bantamweight

Reyneris Guitierres (5-0, 1 KO)UD Natanael Rocha (4-6-1NC, 2 KOs) 4rds light flyweights

Haminton Blandon(2-0-1, 1 NC, 1 KO) vs Kevin Rios (1-0-1, 1 KO) 4 rds bantamweight