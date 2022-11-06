La OMB aprueba Ioka-Franco por título de las 115 libras El Comité del Campeonato Mundial de la OMB ha otorgado la aprobación de sanción para el combate de unificación de peso gallo junior entre Kazuto Ioka y Joshua Franco, programado para el sábado 31 de diciembre en Japón. El ganador de Ioka/Franco debe enfrentarse al retador obligatorio de peso gallo junior de la OMB, Junto Nakatani, a más tardar 180 días después de la pelea. Moran vence a Castañeda y gana torneo "Last Chance" Resultados de Plant City, Florida Like this: Like Loading...

