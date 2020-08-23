August 23, 2020
Boxing Results

Kunkabayev, Kotochigov score early KOs

Former amateur star Kamshybek Kunkabayev seemed to be in tough for his pro debut, however, that didn’t turn out to be the case. In the main event of a boxing card on Sunday in Almaty, Kazakhstan, cruiserweight Kunkabayev (1-0, 1 KO) put Issa Akberbayev (20-2, 15 KOs) on the deck for the full ten count with a body shot in round two. Kunkabayev was a two-time amateur world championships silver medalist (2017 & 2019) before turning pro and he still plans to compete in the rescheduled Olympics next year.

In the co-feature, unbeaten WBC #14 lightweight contender Viktor Kotochigov (12-0, 5 KOs) stopped Andrei Isayeu (30-18, 9 KOs) with a body shot in round three. Isayeu beat the count and wanted to continue, but the ref waved it off.

Hernandez shocks world rated Valladares

