Former amateur star Kamshybek Kunkabayev seemed to be in tough for his pro debut, however, that didn’t turn out to be the case. In the main event of a boxing card on Sunday in Almaty, Kazakhstan, cruiserweight Kunkabayev (1-0, 1 KO) put Issa Akberbayev (20-2, 15 KOs) on the deck for the full ten count with a body shot in round two. Kunkabayev was a two-time amateur world championships silver medalist (2017 & 2019) before turning pro and he still plans to compete in the rescheduled Olympics next year.

In the co-feature, unbeaten WBC #14 lightweight contender Viktor Kotochigov (12-0, 5 KOs) stopped Andrei Isayeu (30-18, 9 KOs) with a body shot in round three. Isayeu beat the count and wanted to continue, but the ref waved it off.