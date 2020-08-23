Hernandez shocks world rated Valladares

"Upset Saturday" wrapped up with another stunner as strawweight Hugo "Chacal" Hernandez (16-5-1, 6 KOs) derailed WBC #2, WBO #4, IBF #5 rated Daniel "Cejitas" Valladares (22-2-1, 13 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision. Hernandez won by scores of 96-94, 97-93 and 98-92 at TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City.

Top Boxing News

