Kolombo wins by fifth round knockout

By Ron Jackson

Emmeny Kolombo of the DRC won the vacant WBF Intercontinental junior-middleweight title with a devastating fifth round knockout over South African junior-middleweight champion Nkululeko Mhlongo at the Edenvale Community Centre on Friday night.

The younger and stronger Kolombo (69.50 kg) out sped and outscored Mhlongo (69.50 kg) through the first two rounds. Working on the inside Kolombo scored with shots to the body and some solid uppercuts against the taller Mhlongo.

In a quieter third round Mhlongo possibly did enough to edge the round but this was short lived as Kolombo came back in the fourth to score with stinging combinations.

Coming out fast at the bell for the fifth Kolombo scored with a perfect right hand to the jaw that sent Mhlongo down and out where he was counted out at 56 seconds into the round by referee Eddie Marshall.

Kolombo improved his record to 9-0; 9 and Mhlongo’s record dropped to 16-6; 12.

CHAUKE WINS WBF INTERNATIONAL TITLE

In the main supporting bout Jackson Chauke 15-1-1; beat Sihle Jelwana 8-4; 6 on a fourth round stoppage to capture the vacant WBF International flyweight title.

Chauke dominated from the opening bell and dropped Jelwana with a big shot to the body early in the round.

In round four Chauke sent Jelwana down again with left hook to the jaw.

Jelwana managed to beat the count but Chauke followed up with a barrage of punches and when Jelwana was not fighting back referee Ben Ncapi stepped in to wave the fight off at 1 minute 47 seconds into the round.

Other results:

Jabulani Makhense W pts 6 Byson Gwayani – junior-welterweight.

Akani Phuzi W tko 1 Beleskay Mukanya – junior-heavyweight.

Etienne van Niekerk W tko 4 Vusi Bilankulu – junior-middleweight.

Mark Farah draw 4 Hanru Botha – junior- middleweight.

Chris Thompson W tko 2 Mduduzi Moyo – junior-heavyweight.

Denis Mwale W pts 6 Brandon Naude – lightweight.

The tournament was presented by Andre Thysse of Real Steel Promotions.