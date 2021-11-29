The long-awaited showdown between British welterweight standouts Amir Khan and Kell Brook was formally announced at a press conference in London today. The fight will take place Saturday, February 19 at the AO Arena Manchester and will air live and exclusively in the UK on Sky Sports Box Office. Khan and Brook came face-to-face today when they squared off following the packed-out press conference.

“You’ve never acknowledged me. I’ve heard you saying ‘Who is Kell Brook?’ I know you know who I am. I can’t want to spark you. I am going to retire you.”

-Kell Brook “I am coming levels down. The people want to see this fight, the people want to see me punch him in the face. It’s time to put him in his place and hopefully move on to bigger and better things.”

-Amir Khan

Kell Brook: I’m ecstatic that the fans are gonna see this fight what they’ve wanted to see for years. February 19 in Manchester is when Amir Khan will hit the deck for the final time.

It’s been so frustrating for me I’ve been wanting this for many years. He’s never given me respect, he’s never acknowledged me, he’s always run away and now at this part of his career, there’s nowhere else for him to run so now he wants to fight.

Amir Khan: I’ve never run from Kell, never needed to. My achievement in the sport speaks for itself. We’re here now, there’s no point crying about the past. In the past I don’t think he deserved the fight, now it’s come to a stage where I am waiting to give him a big shot… in the face. All that big talk he’s been doing – I’m gonna do this, I’m gonna do that – come February 19 we will see what he can do and how he can back those words up.

This is the biggest fight in Britain aside from AJ and Fury. It's being talked about everywhere, people want to see that fight and I decided that we should make that fight. Let's put the gloves and settle it. I respect him as a fighter – anyone who steps in that square circle I respect – but this fight won't go the 12 rounds.

This is the biggest fight in Britain aside from AJ and Fury. It’s being talked about everywhere, people want to see that fight and I decided that we should make that fight. Let’s put the gloves and settle it. I respect him as a fighter – anyone who steps in that square circle I respect – but this fight won’t go the 12 rounds.

Kell Brook: This is the first time I have ever heard him talk about having respect for me. Believe you me, after this fight, if he can still remember my name, he will have respect for me when he comes around. I am still the best welterweight in Britain and I will show everyone.

Levels below!? He’s in Cuckooland. He needs to go back to believing he’s a celebrity. This fight is the icing on the cake. This fight is a grudge match, this is what I want. I am sick of people asking me about this fight. I’ve been in with the pound for pound best in the world. This is an easy fight for me.

You’re getting knocked out. This is my first fight. Forget my legacy. I’m gonna knock you spark out, you’ll see, you’re getting it. It’s easy to talk a big game. Watch what happens. I’m going to knock you out and look over and go ‘I told you so’. Levels below you?! You’re nuts.

Amir Khan: There were huge deals on the table. Dubai was interested in the fight, Saudi Arabia, but we wanted to have it in the UK and to have Sky onboard is amazing. We wanted it to be live in the UK at a normal hour so the British fans could watch at a normal time or come to see it at a normal time. And to be in Manchester Arena where I have had some great experiences is great as well.

Kell Brook: We will see who the king of the north is. I’m so happy this fight has been made, it means everything to me. Like I said, I am treating it like it’s my first fight.

Ben Shalom, BOXXER Founder & CEO: I think we’ve just seen why this fight never happened. The past five months have been exhausting with both teams to try and get this over the line but it’s a dream come true: we’ve got two icons of the sport and the two best welterweights in this country by a long way – I think people forget that.

This is a massive fight for us to be involved in and I just want to say thank you to the fighters, because they had offers from everywhere but both of them wanted it to be in the UK and to have it at the Manchester arena. It’s a huge, huge thing for the British sport and it’s a huge thing for the fans. They’ve won world titles, they’ve done everything. But this fight just meant too much to both fighters. This is more than world titles – this is legacy.

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development, Sky Sports: This is the British blockbuster, the acrimonious jewel that so many sports fans have been waiting for year after year. There is no love lost, there is no certainty as to who will win. There is immense pride and firepower on the line.

After all their boxing triumphs over the years, this is the fight and night which both Amir Khan and Kell Brook will be remembered for. February 19 in the electric Manchester Arena, live on Sky Sports Box Office, stand by for a roller coaster as we find once and for all if it’s Khan or if it’s Brook.