Kavaliauskas, Jennings smash foes

Undefeated NABF welterweight champion Egidijus Kavaliauskas (19-0, 16 KOs) scored an impressive sixth round TKO over former WBA champion David Avanesyan (23-3-1, 11 KOs) on Friday night at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada. A brutal barrage of punches by Kavaliauskas promoted referee Tony Weeks to waved it off at 1:55.



Two-time world heavyweight championship challenger and currently WBO #9, WBA #12 rated contender Bryant Jennings (21-2, 12 KOs) demolished Akhror Akhror Muralimov (16-4, 13 KOs) in three rounds. Jennings floored Akhror Muralimov five times before the bout was halted.



2016 Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson (5-0, 2 KOs) of Newark, NJ, scored a one-sided eight round unanimous decision over Juan Tapia (8-2, 3 KOs) in a featherweight matchup. Scores were 80-72 across the board.



2016 Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceicao (6-0, 4 KOs) of Brazil scored a one-sided six round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten late sub Ignacio Holguin (4-1-1, 4 KOs) in a lightweight clash. Conceicao dropped Holguin in round one but was forced to go the full six. Scores were 60-52, 60-52, 60-54.



Other Results

Sagadat Rakhmankulov TKO5 Noel Esqueda (super welterweight)

Alexander Besputin TKO5 Wesley Tucker (welterweight)