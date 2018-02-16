Beltran beats Moses to win WBO lightweight title

Photos: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In his fourth world title try, 36-year-old Ray Beltran (35-7-1, 21 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over former world champion Paulus Moses (40-4, 25 KOs) to claim the vacant WBO lightweight title on Friday night at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada.



In a tough, gritty fight, the 39-year-old African sharpshooter Moses busted up the face of Beltran with jabs and right hands, but Beltran battled through the blood, rallied to win the late rounds, and pulled away to a 117-111, 117-111, 116-112 victory.

Next up for Beltran could be defense against WBO junior lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko on May 12 in Madison Square Garden.