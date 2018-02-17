February 17, 2018

Beltran pulled away over second half of the fight

After six rounds, Ray Beltran and Paulus Moses were tied 57-57 on two cards with Beltran was up 58-56 on the third card. After that, all three judges saw it pretty much Beltran’s way. Judges Eric Cheek and Burt Clements awarded Beltran five of the final six rounds, while judge Don Trella scored all of the last six rounds for the new WBO lightweight champion.

Beltran: I gave everything I had
Beltran beats Moses to win WBO lightweight title
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.