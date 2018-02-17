Beltran pulled away over second half of the fight

After six rounds, Ray Beltran and Paulus Moses were tied 57-57 on two cards with Beltran was up 58-56 on the third card. After that, all three judges saw it pretty much Beltran’s way. Judges Eric Cheek and Burt Clements awarded Beltran five of the final six rounds, while judge Don Trella scored all of the last six rounds for the new WBO lightweight champion.

