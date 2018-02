“I have no words,” said 36-year-old veteran Ray Beltran after winning the WBO lightweight title by defeating Paulus Moses on Friday night in Reno, Nevada. “I gave everything I had. I really had to push myself. He’s a very experienced and tough fighter. He surprised me with a couple of good punches, but right away I thought about my family and everything I have been through throughout my career. I gave it my all. I made my career the tough way, and now I’m a champion.”