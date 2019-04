Bantamweight John Riel Casimero (28-4, 19 KOs) scored a twelfth round KO against Ricardo “Hindu” Espinoza (23-3, 20 KOs) in a clash for the WBO interim bantamweight title on Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park (formerly the StubHub Center) in Carson, California.

Due to the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) making WBO champ Zolani Tete unavailable, the Casimero-Espinoza clash was upgraded to an interim title fight. Casimero previously held the IBF flyweight and light fly world titles.