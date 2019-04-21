

45-year-old heavyweight Gonzalo “Paton” Basile (74-12, 35 KOs) stopped Julio “Cachi” Cuellar Cabrera (13-7, 12 KOs) in round three to claim the vacant South American title on Saturday night at the Centro Recreativo Pasteleros in Luis Guillon, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Basile had previously knocked out Cabrera in one round back in December 2017.

In the main event, South American cruiserweight champion Dario Balmaceda (19-17-2, 13 KOs) scored a sixth round knockout over Argentinian champion Pablo “Pokemon” Farias (30-5, 17 KOs). It was the fifth fight between the two with Farias now holding a 3-2 edge in the series.

The card was promoted by Mario Margossian/Argentina Boxing Promotions.