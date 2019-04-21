By Gary “Digital” Williams at ringside

Undefeated Washington, DC boxer Dusty Hernandez Harrison scored a fourth-round technical knockout over Fred Jenkins, Jr. of Philadelphia, PA Saturday at Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington, MD. The bout was the main event of the inaugural KBW Promotions card.



Harrison was able to use his jab effectively throughout the contest and as the bout wore on, the jab helped break Jenkins, Jr.’s defense down. Harrison would put on the pressure in the fourth round and landed a four-punch combination that would drop Jenkins, Jr. to the canvas. At that point, referee David Braslow decided that Jenkins, Jr. could not continue and the bout was stopped at 2:17 of the fourth round. Harrison remains undefeated at 32-0-1, 18 KO’s while Jenkins, Jr. falls to 10-6, three KO’s.

The co-feature saw Upper Marlboro, MD heavyweight Mike “Silverback” Balogun knock out Marquise Valentine of Toledo, OH in the sixth round. Balogun had a bit of difficulty early on in the contest as his jab was coming up a little short against Valentine. As the bout wore on, Balogun’s pressure increased and he started to land punches to Valentine’s body and head. In the fifth round, Balogun’s offense paid dividends as he dropped Valentine with a flush right hand to the head. Balogun would knock Valentine down two more times in the sixth round before referee Brent Bovell would stop the bout at 2:29 of the sixth. Balogun remains undefeated at 13-0, 10 KO’s while Valentine drops to 5-6, two KO’s.

Leesburg, VA cruiserweight “Mighty” Joe Jones registered a first-round TKO over previously undefeated Montez Brown of Virginia Beach, VA. Jones was able to get to Brown early, landing a perfectly timed right hook that dropped him to the canvas. Brown would recover but Jones would pressure him the rest of the way landing quick combinations to the body and a two-punch combo to the head that would force referee Kenny Chevalier to stop the bout at 1:01 of the first. Jones, who competed for the first time in the Beltway as a professional, raised his record to 10-1, eight KO’s while Brown lost for the first time and his record is now 8-1, six KO’s.

Hagerstown, MD super middleweight “The Sexy Albanian” Genc Pllana made short work of Jonathan Morgan of Holland, MI with a devastating knockout at 42 seconds of the first round. Pllana landed a brutal right-left combination to Morgan’s head that sent Morgan crashing face first to the canvas. The bout was stopped immediately. Pllana is now 4-0, two KO’s. Morgan is 0-2.

Silver Spring, MD heavyweight George “G3” Harris scored a first-round knockout over Lamarco “Da Bull” Ellis of Fayetteville, NC. Harris went to work early on his opponent using a strong jab. Eventually, the jab would allow Harris to come inside as Ellis’s hands dropped. Harris would land two right hands to the body that sent Harris to the canvas face first. The bout was immediately stopped at 1:01 of the first round. Harris is now 3-0, three KO’s while Ellis is 3-5, one KO.

Philadelphia, PA cruiser Greg “Hotshot” Hackett registered a minor upset by defeating Larry “Hitman” Pryor of Frederick, MD by four-round majority decision. Hackett was simply the busier boxer in the contest. Hackett was able to get inside and land uppercuts to Pryor’s body and looping shots to the head. Pryor, who was the taller boxer in the contest, did not use that height very well. Pryor did not use his jab well and that enabled Hackett to get inside with relative ease. Judge David Braslow saw a draw at 38-38 but judges Kenny Chevalier and John Gradowski scored the bout 39-37 for Hackett, who broke a 15-bout winless streak with the win and raised his record to 3-18-1. Pryor is now 10-18, five KO’s.

In the opening contest, Hobbsville, NC super featherweight “RBIII” Roger Belch III won a six-round unanimous decision over Darel Harris of Sarasota, FL. Both men fought well in this contest. Belch used his jab very effectively in the opening rounds. Harris countered by using some strong head and body shots. Belch III was the more active boxer in the bout and he would win by a 59-55 score on all three judges scorecards. Belch raises his record to 13-1, eight KO’s while Harris falls to 1-12-1.

Ken Weckstein led KBW Promotions into their first boxing promotion. The matchmaker was Brian Dillon. This reporter served as the ring announcer.