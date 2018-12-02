Undefeated WBC mandatory light heavyweight challenger Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk (16-0, 13 KOs) scored an eleventh round KO to dethrone WBC champion Adonis “Superman” Stevenson (29-2-1, 24 KOs) on Saturday night at the Videotron Center in Quebec City, Canada. Gvozdyk knocked down Stevenson in round three but referee Michael Griffin ruled it a slip. Stevenson’s best moment was in round ten when he rocked Gvozdyk and had him holding on. Gvozdyk ended it with a series of shots in the eleventh that put Stevenson down and out.

Earlier, unbeaten NABF heavyweight beltholder Oscar Rivas (25-0, 17 KOs) outpointed Fabio Maldonado (26-1, 25 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 99-90, 100-89, 99-90. Next up for Rivas is a January 18 clash against Bryant Jennings.