Saturday’s middleweight title clash between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs was a highly technical boxing match that never really caught fire. Former middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, who has previously faced both fighters, wasn’t impressed.

“Frankly I was expecting much more. It was just really like a sparring match,” Golovkin told DAZN commentators. “It was a little boring because they are both high level boxers and they should give more to the boxing fans.”

Regarding Canelo’s performance, GGG said, “I didn’t see any emotions, I didn’t see anything special. It was just a good sparring match.”

Canelo’s trainer Eddy Reynoso echoed GGG’s sentiments about the fight, but laid the blame on Jacobs.

“The only bad taste I leave with is that Jacobs for the twelve rounds almost fought in like a survival mode,” he said. “They didn’t really come to win the fight.

“That makes it difficult to give the kind of performance and event that you want to see and also makes it difficult for Canelo to perform and do the things he wants to do. But I’m very happy at the same time because we won another title and another belt.”