Baltimore-native and two-time super featherweight world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis greeted fans in his hometown Wednesday at an open to the public press conference at the Mondawmin Mall as he previewed his upcoming title defense against Ricardo Núñez July 27 live on Showtime from Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.



Davis, who was joined at Wednesday’s event by Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, returns to defend his title in front of a hometown crowd and will be the first world champion from Baltimore to make a homecoming defense in nearly 80 years. Davis will be making the second defense of his WBA super featherweight world championship.

Gervonta Davis

“I want to thank the whole city of Baltimore for backing me. Not just for this fight, but I believe that Baltimore’s been backing me for a long time. I used to come up to this mall a lot, and just to have a press conference here means a lot to me.

“I’m coming home to fight in front of my people. Everyone showed out in Brooklyn when I fought for my first world title, and they did it again the second time I won a title there. So I’m pretty sure it’s going to be a huge sold out event.

“I can’t wait to put on a great show for everybody in my city. I’m really grateful for the opportunity that I have and I’m going to take full advantage of it.

“I definitely feel like a role model whether I like it or not. I’m the main one that made it out of the gym, other than the people I came up with. The people I came up with are dead. They all got killed. The two people that I look up to in the gym, just got killed like two weeks ago. It’s overwhelming, but then again I’m strong and I hold my own and I’m staying strong.

“I never thought of me actually fighting in Baltimore city, fighting in a big arena like this. I’ve always watched it on TV, people coming back to their home town to fight. I’m the type of person that I always adapt to the place I’m in at the moment.

“I’m training every day. Twice a day. Even on Saturdays and Sundays. I’m working out trying to stay sharp. You have to work harder. There are so many people that are coming for you, I’ve always had that mindset that you’re going to have to kill me to beat me. I beat a lot of people mentally first and I’ve always been that type of person since I was young.

“I know that my opponent only lost twice and he’s got good power. I actually watched him running and sparing the other day too. He has good power and speed. Hopefully we will put on a great show July 27.

“I remember when Aquille Carr use to play basketball here they called him the ‘Crimestopper’ because it was like they shut down the whole city to watch him. You can call me the ‘Crimestopper’ July 27 because everyone’s going to be there.”

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young

“I’m very excited for this championship fight next month, both as the Mayor of this city and as a fan of the sweet science. This is huge for this city and for a generation of people who will be able experience this type of event in their hometown.

“I want to thank Gervonta and Leonard Ellerbe and their team for making this dream a reality. Gervonta will be the first world champion from Baltimore to make a homecoming defense in almost 80 years and that is incredible for this city. Our great city has produced eight world champions and I’m excited that their legacy lives on with Gervonta.

“Make sure you get those tickets because it’s going to be a sell out and you don’t want to be left out. Come out and support our own world champion July 27 at Royal Farms Arena.”

Calvin Ford, Davis’ Trainer

“Everyone knows I’m a very emotional coach, and I just want to say, Baltimore let’s put on a show. The world has a chance to look at this city. We have had great champions here and we’re not finished. There’s a lot coming behind Gervonta Davis. He’s opening up the door for everyone to do their thing.

“On July 27, let’s show the world that we can put on a world class show. Everyone come out and support this man. We have so much raw talent in this city it’s unreal. I’m witnessing it. I love you Baltimore, we’re going to show the world how we do it here.”