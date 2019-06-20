A minor injury in training has forced undisputed middleweight world champion Claressa Shields to suspend training and postpone her bid to become the fastest fighter in boxing history, male or female, to become a three-division world champion. Shields injured her knee doing roadwork early this week, while preparing to take on former world champion Ivana Habazin for the vacant WBO super welterweight championship on August 17, at the Dort Federal Event Center in Shields’ hometown of Flint, Mich., and televised live nationally on Showtime. The bout is now expected to take place this fall.