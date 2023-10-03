Floyd Mayweather Presser By Jeff Zimmerman Floyd Mayweather Jr spars with reporter at Canelo-Charlo post fight presser as his young phenom Curmel Moton looks on. Moton, a former amateur star, now signed under Mayweather Promotions, made his pro debut after Canelo-Charlo and won by knockout. _ Big Fight in Las Vegas Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

