By Jeff Zimmerman
Floyd Mayweather Jr spars with reporter at Canelo-Charlo post fight presser as his young phenom Curmel Moton looks on. Moton, a former amateur star, now signed under Mayweather Promotions, made his pro debut after Canelo-Charlo and won by knockout.
This kid is already amazing. You can see he has the heart of a lion, and he’s humble. 17 years old and he’s only going to get better. The current crop of fighters had better handle their business and get out of the game soon because this kid will destroy
most of them.
Dude, he is seventeen, don’t anoint him the next….. yet. He may fall off or bite off more than he can chew. He has a lot of time to go before he is the next anything.
Do some research on him. He’s not going to miss. He is light years ahead of the all the other so-called prospects. I predict he wins a world title in less than 12 fights. Floyd has him on the fast track.
Know talent when you see it. This kid is
on the trajectory for huge things. He has
champion written all over him. All I have to say is, WATCH.
I have looked at him and I saw his first fight for how long it lasted. He may have the goods, but he is a kid literally. Things happen in this sport and you are only as good as your last fight. What will be will be.
Yeah, he is a bad little dude.
Was not Benitez a worlds champion at 17?