November 11, 2019
ESPN+ to air Boesel-Fornling on Saturday

Top Rank and SES Boxing have inked a deal to bring the SES shows in Europe to the U.S. market. The first telecast is Saturday with the WBA interim light heavyweight title fight between Dominic Boesel (29-1, 11 KOs) and Sven Fornling (15-1, 7 KOs) at the Messe Arena in Halle/Saale, Germany. Commentators at ringside will be Sky Sports’ Andy Clarke and Ben Davison, trainer of Tyson Fury.

Poelchau Arum Steinforth Moretti
Benedict Poelchau, Bob Arum, Ulf Steinforth and Carl Moretti (left to right)

The telecast also features Rio bronze medalist and amateur world champion Mohammed Rabii (9-0, 5 KOs) against Jesus Gurrola (27-14-3, 14 KOs) in a super welterweight clash, heavyweight hopeful Peter Kadiru (5-0, 1 KO) against Perdo Martinez (7-10, 3 KOs), and super middleweight Stefan Haertel (18-1, 2 KOs) against David Zegarra (34-3, 21 KOs).

The next German show on ESPN+ will be in January.

