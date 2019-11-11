Top Rank and SES Boxing have inked a deal to bring the SES shows in Europe to the U.S. market. The first telecast is Saturday with the WBA interim light heavyweight title fight between Dominic Boesel (29-1, 11 KOs) and Sven Fornling (15-1, 7 KOs) at the Messe Arena in Halle/Saale, Germany. Commentators at ringside will be Sky Sports’ Andy Clarke and Ben Davison, trainer of Tyson Fury.



The telecast also features Rio bronze medalist and amateur world champion Mohammed Rabii (9-0, 5 KOs) against Jesus Gurrola (27-14-3, 14 KOs) in a super welterweight clash, heavyweight hopeful Peter Kadiru (5-0, 1 KO) against Perdo Martinez (7-10, 3 KOs), and super middleweight Stefan Haertel (18-1, 2 KOs) against David Zegarra (34-3, 21 KOs).

The next German show on ESPN+ will be in January.