WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder (40-0-1, 39 KOs) is in the final stages of “Champ Camp” preparing to make his 9th title defense, against mandatory challenger, 6’7” Dominic Breazeale (20-1, 18 KOs).



An international trio is providing the sparring. IBF number six contender 6’7” Robert Helenius (28-2, 17 KOs) of Finland, 6’4” Robert Alfonso (18-0, 8 KOs), a former Olympian from Cuba, and WBO number eight contender 6’6” Junior Fa (17-0, 10 KOs) of New Zealand are currently in Alabama working with Wilder. Also, 6’6” Malik “King” Scott (38-3-1, 13 KOs) is expected to arrive this week.

(L-R Helenius, Alfonso, Fa)