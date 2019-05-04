By Hesiquio Balderas

Eric Gomez, president of Golden Boy Promotions, started from the bottom from driving the fighters when Golden Boy was first starting to taking them to the medicals, to every single aspect of the fight game businesses. He has paid his dues, he rose to the top by being a matchmaker and finally accomplishing his dream of commanding Golden Boy Promotions.



“I did everything you can think of, from driving, to making fights, scouting fighters from the amateurs, everything you can think of I did it. It’s been a long time coming and now we are at the biggest stage, having Canelo and making these big events again and again. It’s thanks to the fans that make this possible.

“We are trying to make the best fight possible, actually we want the big fights. We are looking forward to that and the partnership with DAZN allow us to do that. We will try please the fans putting great cards and fights that are competitive.

“Canelo is the face of boxing, a great fighter that is willing to take on the very best. Oscar was the same way. Oscar only fought the best, now we are in the digital media so it gives us a chance to promote Canelo even more. There are more tools. Canelo is a world superstar now.”

“We at Golden boy want to tell the fans that we want to put on great shows, great fights for the fans and we want to thank the media for the exposure. Everything is a chain reaction, we all must support each other, the media, the fans, the fighters, to make our sport even better.”