En un choque por el título de peso welter de plata del WBC, el invicto clasificado WBC #11 Souleymane Cissokho (16-0, 9 KOs) venció por decisión mayoritaria en doce asaltos al clasificado WBC #5 Tulani Mbenge (19-2, 15 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el Parc des Expositions en Nantes, Francia. Cissokho fue más agresivo que Mbenge y lo superó 116-112, 114-114 y 115-113.
