December 17, 2022
Boxing News

Cissokho vence a Mbenge por el titulo silver del WBC en Francia

En un choque por el título de peso welter de plata del WBC, el invicto clasificado WBC #11 Souleymane Cissokho (16-0, 9 KOs) venció por decisión mayoritaria en doce asaltos al clasificado WBC #5 Tulani Mbenge (19-2, 15 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el Parc des Expositions en Nantes, Francia. Cissokho fue más agresivo que Mbenge y lo superó 116-112, 114-114 y 115-113.

WBC #2 Mbilli vence a Alexander en Francia
Resultados desde Inglaterra

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>