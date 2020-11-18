Canelo-Smith, programado para el 19 de diciembre “Regresaré al ring el 19 de diciembre para enfrentar a Callum Smith”, anunció este marres 17 de noviembre, Canelo Álvarez en las redes sociales. La pelea se llevará a cabo en los Estados Unidos (probablemente Texas) con el título súper mediano de la AMB en juego. La pelea se transmitirá por DAZN. Más por venir… WBC confirma que seguirá donando mascarillas

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

