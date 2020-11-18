“Regresaré al ring el 19 de diciembre para enfrentar a Callum Smith”, anunció este marres 17 de noviembre, Canelo Álvarez en las redes sociales. La pelea se llevará a cabo en los Estados Unidos (probablemente Texas) con el título súper mediano de la AMB en juego. La pelea se transmitirá por DAZN. Más por venir…
