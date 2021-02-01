February 1, 2021
Boxing Buzz II

Here’s your second dose of our Boxing Buzz column in the same day.
AGON Sports in Berlin announced their first boxing card of 2021. The event will take place February 27th in a tennis hall converted to a boxing bubble. Matchmaker Hagen Döring has planned a total of seven matches with five of them for domestic or regional titles. AGON will produce its own live PPV stream for the event.
Another boxing PPV on Saturday comes from Philadelphia where undefeated featherweights Donald “No Love” Smith (10-0, 6 KOs) and William Foster III (11-0, 8 KOs) meet in the main event.
These celebrity call outs never end. Former NFL star Brandon Marshall wants to fight former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder! He gave the Bronze Bomber a deadline of September.

