Berchelt set for title defense Saturday

WBC super featherweight champion Miguel “Alacrán” Berchelt has arrived in Cancun to defend his title Saturday at the Oasis Arena. Berchelt (32-1, 28 KOs) meets Maxwell Awuku (44-3-1, 30 KOs). “I am very happy to be home,” said Berchelt. “I fulfilled one of my dreams: to present myself to my people as world champion. I chose to do this fight in Cancun because I had to show my people that the result of my seven years of work is paying off. This very important for me.”

“I’m not really concerned that there are opponent changes, because I trained to win and I’m ready for whatever comes my way in the ring. I’m risking my crown in front my people and I just have one thing in mind. To win. I’ll go do my fight and seek to win by any means.”

“I’m focused on Maxwell Awuku Saturday, and after that I would love to face “Mickey” Roman, but I know that will be in another scenario because it would need to be in Las Vegas or elsewhere in the US.

“Fighting here in Cancun means a lot to me because this is my home…I must confess that I am sacrificing part of the economic package, but I wanted to be here with my people!”