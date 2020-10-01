Barrios-Karl agregado a Davis-Santa Cruz por PPV El campeón mundial superligero de la AMB Mario Barrios (25-0, 16 KOs) hará la primera defensa de su título mundial contra Ryan “Cowboy” Karl (18-2, 12 KOs) el 24 de octubre en el Mohegan Sun Casino en Uncasville, Connecticut. La pelea estará en la cartelera de los campeonatos súper pluma y súper liviano de Gervonta Davis y Leo Santa Cruz y será una de las peleas más importantes del evento. DiBella gana la subasta Mchunu-Durodola por titulo WBC

